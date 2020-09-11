CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
CT Police Chief Rigged Exam So He’d Get the Top Job: Feds
CHEATING SCANDAL
Read it at CT Post
The police chief of Bridgeport, Connecticut’s largest city, got an advance copy of a police exam and ordered two staffers to fill out a portion of it so he would outscore other candidates vying for the top job, federal prosecutors allege. Armando “AJ” Perez, a 32-year veteran of the department, beat out 19 candidates to be appointed police chief in 2018. But one of the subordinates who filled out part of the exam for him wore a wire for the FBI and recorded Perez, according to a criminal complaint. Perez resigned on Thursday, the same day he was arrested and charged in Bridgeport Federal Court with federal fraud, conspiracy and false statement offenses.