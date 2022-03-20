Get Regency-Ready For Season Two With These Gorgeous ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Pieces

You’d have to be living under a rock not to recognize the influence that Bridgerton has had on the fashion world. After the binge-worthy Regency-era series that highlights London high society went viral on Netflix in December 2020, runways were flooded with many fashion elements featured in the romantic period piece: demure empire-waist dresses, dramatic puffy sleeves, opulent headpieces, intricate embroidery, and even lace gloves and corsets were making a surprising comeback.

After a long-awaited return, Bridgerton is finally back with season two (it will premiere on Friday, March 25), which will focus on Julia Quinn’s second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. And while viewers are eagerly awaiting to see all the romantic events unfold on the beloved series, what also awaits them is another ostentatious collection of Regency-era fashion. Yes, there are the admirers of the show’s incredible storytelling, but there are those who tune in to see all the dreamy fashions they can incorporate into their own wardrobe.

Luckily, there are a number of brands like Hill House Home and LoveShackFancy that have debuted garments that highlight many of the Regency-era fashion trends we have all come to praise and replicate in our own closets. So go ahead and get your Bridgerton-inspired wardrobe ready for the season two premiere with some of the exquisite pieces featured below.

Bloomingdales ‘Bridgerton’ Pop-Up Leave it to Bloomingdales to curate a splendid Bridgerton-inspired pop-up shop with everything from dishes to apparel just in time for Bridgerton’s second season. And while there is any number of goodies we’d love to snag from this capsule collection–these Wedgwood dishes are certainly calling my name – this toile-inspired, puff sleeve Tracy Reese blouse is giving us all those dreamy, uber-romantic Regency-era vibes. Throw on this whimsical high-neck showpiece and you’ll easily fit with London’s high society. Shop at Bloomingdale's $

LoveShackFancy If you’re a fan of floral fashion, chances are you’re familiar with LoveShackFancy. The brand designs garments with beautiful vintage elements adorned with floral prints. This magenta Victorian midi dress has components of Regency fashion weaved into the design with its romantic rose print, lace panels, and gorgeous bodice. And it’s a dress that looks amazing on every shape and size. The label also carries this must-own empire-waist Harlyn Midi Dress with flutter sleeves and gorgeous embroidery. Shop at Revolve $ Shop at LOVESHACKFANCY $

Celia B Spanish designer CeliaB is known for designing colorful frocks splashed with funky prints and thoughtful designer touches. Within their clothes is always an element of old-world fashion that pays tribute to well-known eras, including Regency, Victorian, and Edwardian. Last fall, the brand released a collection full of puff-sleeve dresses and blouses. Shop at Neiman Marcus $

Free People Ain't She a Beaut Dress If you’re looking for a staple Bridgerton-inspired dress you can wear to the office, brunch, running errands, and everywhere in between, look no further than this baby blue Free People mid dress. Everything from the exaggerated sleeves, empire waist, square neckline, and beautiful pleating makes this a garment that belongs in your closet pronto! Buy at Revolve $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Malone Souliers ‘Bridgerton’ Collection Searching for a statement shoe that’ll stop everyone in their tracks? Malone Souliers has released a whole Bridgerton shoe collection, and to say the shoes are stunning would be quite an understatement. Shop at Malone Souliers $

CROSBY By Millie Burch Not only has CROSBY by Mollie Burch created a quintessential Bridgerton blouse adorned with dramatic sleeves and a gathered peplum waist, but the brand has even named the top after season one’s leading lady Daphne Bridgerton. The Daphne blouse in the garden party print is fitting for anyone who wants a Bridgerton-esque piece without looking too costumey. Indeed, this top is modern and romantic, and is something that you can wear with everything from jeans to shorts. Shop at Crosby $

Kitten D'More Kitten D’Amour has designed clothing worn by such celebrities as Britney Spears and Lady Gaga, but their recent Tamborine Mountain 1942 collection looks like a modern update of Regency-era fashion. While it’s easy to fall in love with the whole collection, dazzling, vintage-inspired pieces like their yellow floral pants and this matching floral bag look like something a Bridgerton fan would wear any day of the week. Shop at Kitten D'More $

