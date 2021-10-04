‘Bridgerton’ Stylist Reportedly Dies of COVID Three Weeks After Emmy Win
‘SO HEARTBROKEN’
Last month, Bridgerton stylist Marc Pilcher picked up his first Emmy for best period hair-styling after decades in the business. Three weeks on, he reportedly lost his life to the coronavirus. The stars of Bridgerton have paid tribute to their award-winning colleague, with actress Nicola Coughlan writing on Twitter: “So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award.” She added: “Please also use this as a reminder that COVID is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others.” According to his website, Pilcher started his style career in 1988 and spent 15 years working in theater before moving onto TV and movies. In recent years, he worked on Mary Queen of Scots and and Downton Abbey.