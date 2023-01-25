Delight Your ‘Bridgerton’-loving Valentine With a Floral Bouquet From the UrbanStems Official Collaboration

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If your Valentine loves watching Netflix’s hit TV series Bridgerton, a bouquet from the UrbanStems official collaboration is the perfect gift. The UrbanStems X Bridgerton collection consists of three floral arrangements created in partnership with the floral delivery brand, and just in time for Valentine’s Day (to make the wait for season three a little softer). Each floral arrangement comes in a classic vase, or opt for a golden tone, charcoal, or pink dotted glass.

To ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day, make sure to order no later than February 11, but orders can be placed now and scheduled to arrive on the day of love. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s characters, the description of each is as follows:

The Peneloise The Peneloise is inspired by the ever bonding friendship between Penelope and Eloise. Leaning into a more whimsical note, the arrangement consists of peach Roses, yellow Butterfly Ranunculus and peach Hypericum. Buy At UrbanStems $ 75

The Unbridled Passion The Unbridled Passion is a nod to Kate’s commanding jewel-tone dresses and the slow burn of romance with Anthony Bridgerton. This floral arrangement consists of deeper hues including hot pink Roses, orange Ranunculus and dark blue Delphiniums. Buy At UrbanStems $ 110

The Burning Romance The Burning Romance takes inspiration from our passionate season one couple Daphne and Simon. This delicate arrangement sets the tone for a desired romance. Buy At UrbanStems $ 140

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.