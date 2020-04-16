I Never Thought Good Olive Oil Was Worth It, Until I Tried Brightland

While I love cooking, a lot of the labeling on produce and food products really freaks me out. And even though I use olive oil in almost every recipe, the olive oil aisle at the grocery store is where I find my anxiety peaks. What is extra-virgin versus first press or cold pressed? Is it better if it’s made in Italy or packed in Italy? This dilemma often just leads me to default to a generic olive oil brand and call it a day. It all tastes pretty much the same right? I’d even had expensive olive oils and while they were, well, good, they weren’t worth the anxiety. At least, that’s what I thought, until I found a brand that not only makes delicious olive oil, but also allows me to never set foot in the olive oil aisle again.

I didn’t know olive oil could taste as delicious as Brightland’s. At first, when the brand offered to let me try some, I was skeptical. The packaging is beautiful and I’d seen a lot of ads for it on Instagram. I wondered if they were focused on the branding or the olive oil itself. It turns out, the answer is both, and that the brand wants to lead not just with taste, but with beauty. Upon opening a bottle, I was barraged by the scent of olives, real olives, and their earthy aroma. The smell was so present, in fact, that it felt like I was opening up a bottle of wine. However, unlike wine where I often find myself wondering if the flavor I’m tasting is actually there, in Brightland’s oil, it’s clear there are hints of grass and basil, that heighten the flavor of the perfectly green, silky smooth olive oil. My mouth began salivating for more.

If you’re not convinced yet, here’s the kicker. Olive oil is perishable, and a lot of the oils I’d been using were made with impure olives, or being doctored with cheaper olive oils. And maybe this is why I never thought “good olive oil” was all that “good.” But after trying Brightland, I find myself unable to use another olive oil. It just wouldn’t do any of my cooking justice. You can order it online, too, which I like because it means never having to be deceived by olive oil packaging again. And since the olive oil is so good, I can proudly display the beautiful packaging on my kitchen counter, too.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

