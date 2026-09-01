Brigitte Macron’s Daughter, 42, Follows Mom With Lover, 22

France’s Brigitte Macron and her daughter have a similar taste in men—that they be decades younger than they are.

The 73-year-old first lady of France has been married to President Emmanuel Macron, 48, since 2007, meeting when she was 39 and he was just 15.

Now, history appears to be repeating itself. Her daughter, Tiphaine Auzière, 42, has shared a montage on Instagram of herself with Antoine Lecomte, 22, as they are all smiles on a trip to Amsterdam.

The Daily Mail reports that Auzière met the business student Lecomte at the seaside resort Le Touquet on northern France’s Opal Coast this summer.

Brigitte, née Trogneux, met Macron at the private school La Providence in the northern French city of Amiens in 1993, where she taught him. Sky News reports that the pair grew close while working on a play. She was married and had three children, including Auzière, at the time.

Education is a theme in Auzière’s new romance, too—albeit the other way around. The Mail reports that Lecomte had been working as a kitesurfing instructor in Le Touquet and had taught her while she was visiting.

Emmanuel Macron, 48, and his wife Brigitte Macron, 73, have been married since 2007. ean-Francois Badias/Pool via Reuters

“It was immediately obvious between them,” a source close to the pair told French magazine Gala. “They have a lot in common: a love of Le Touquet and thrills, but also travel and entrepreneurship.”

The lawyer and politician is also reported to have introduced Lecomte to her two children, Élise, 12, and Aurèle, 10, Gala reports.

“They give each other advice and are brainstorming projects together on a professional level,” a close personal friend of Auzière told Gala. “Tiphaine will soon be accompanying Antoine to Asia, where he is developing his company and where he finished third in a kitesurfing competition in 2025.”

The first lady is said to be delighted by the news of her daughter’s new relationship.

The pair reportedly met at an upmarket seaside resort. Instagram/Tiphaine Auzière

“She reacted just like any mother would,” a source told Gala. “All that matters to her is her daughter’s happiness, so she’s very happy to see her thriving. She’ll be delighted to meet Antoine.”

When her mother and the future president started dating, Macron’s parents were less than impressed.

Their reactions were captured in the 2017 book Emmanuel Macron: A Perfect Young Man, by Anne Fulda, which revealed that his mother, Françoise Nogues-Macron, said, “We just couldn’t believe it. What is clear is that when Emmanuel met Brigitte, we couldn’t just say, ‘That’s great.’”

According to the Independent, they thought their son was dating his teacher’s daughter, Laurence, until a family friend told them what was really going on.

He is reported by Gala to have met her children. Instagram/Tiphaine Auzière

Macron’s mother was not all doom and gloom about her son’s affair, saying, “What mattered to me was not the fact he was having a relationship with Brigitte but that he was alive and there weren’t any problems.”

They had thought it was a phase at first, but when it became clear that it wasn’t, Nogues-Macron told Brigitte: “Don’t you see? You’ve had your life. But he won’t have children with you.”

Macron’s father, Jean-Michel Macron, said in the same book that he “almost fell off his chair” when he first heard the news. “When Emmanuel met Brigitte, we certainly did not say, ‘How wonderful!”

The parents told her to stay away from their son until he turned 18, to which she is reported to have said she could not “promise anything.”

Brigitte is said to be a fan of the couple. Instagram/Tiphaine Auzière

The couple went on to marry when they were aged 29 and 54. Just a decade later, Macron won the presidency.

Auzière has said she admires the love that France’s first couple shares.

“They were quite smitten, and it was quite obvious between them and very difficult,” she said in 2018, according to the Mail. “If I have to give a vision of love, it’s Emmanuel and Mummy. When they are together, it is almost as if the world doesn’t exist.”

It was not the end of the fireworks for France’s first couple, however. Last year, footage emerged of the pair onboard a plane, when she appears to lash out at his face with her hand.