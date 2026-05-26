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It can feel impossible to maintain your nutrition and exercise routine in the summertime with work, travel, and having the kiddos home full-time. If you need a little extra support, Caliber’s online coaching plans can be a huge help. The online fitness and nutrition coaching platform offers bespoke strength training, nutrition guidance, and ongoing accountability you can use wherever you are (at a personal gym, at home, on vacation, etc.).
With Caliber, you don’t have to feel locked into one gym or fitness studio all summer long. The coaches build a custom program around each member’s goals, training history, equipment access, and schedule, and adjust it week to week based on logged workouts, progress metrics, and direct in-app conversation.
“When I first started using Caliber, I thought it would be a short-term experiment to kickstart my fitness journey,” said one Caliber member. “What I didn’t anticipate was how truly transformative this experience would be. The program has not only provided me with the tools I needed to succeed but also equipped me with sustainable and lasting strategies that have reshaped my lifestyle.”
Caliber members achieve an average 20 percent improvement in body composition within three months. Try it out now to get and stay fit all summer.