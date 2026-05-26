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It can feel impossible to maintain your nutrition and exercise routine in the summertime with work, travel, and having the kiddos home full-time. If you need a little extra support, Caliber’s online coaching plans can be a huge help. The online fitness and nutrition coaching platform offers bespoke strength training, nutrition guidance, and ongoing accountability you can use wherever you are (at a personal gym, at home, on vacation, etc.).

With Caliber, you don’t have to feel locked into one gym or fitness studio all summer long. The coaches build a custom program around each member’s goals, training history, equipment access, and schedule, and adjust it week to week based on logged workouts, progress metrics, and direct in-app conversation.

Caliber Summer Fitness Click here to take your personal fitness quiz. Subscribe At Caliber

“When I first started using Caliber, I thought it would be a short-term experiment to kickstart my fitness journey,” said one Caliber member. “What I didn’t anticipate was how truly transformative this experience would be. The program has not only provided me with the tools I needed to succeed but also equipped me with sustainable and lasting strategies that have reshaped my lifestyle.”