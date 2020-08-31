CBD Gummies Are the Treat That Keeps on Treating, Wherever You Go
TREAT YOURSELF
It’s a weird new world, with something else to worry about seemingly every day—which means it’s crucial to find coping mechanisms that work for you, wherever you are. For many, incorporating CBD into daily life has served as a rejuvenator for both body and mind. Thanks to a range of grab-and-go products from companies like Penguin CBD, CBD has become an easy, natural way to give yourself a boost in any situation.
Penguin CBD Gummies
Includes 30 individual worms.
Free Shipping
While a CBD staple like oil is great to keep in your medicine cabinet, pre-portioned products like capsules and gummies are best for on-the-go needs. Penguin’s CBD Gummies are covered in a mixture of sweet and sour sugar crystals, so they taste just like your favorite movie theater candy. For the cleanest-tasting flavor, Penguin formulated the gummies with a CBD isolate, which as a result, means they contain absolutely zero THC.
