Bring Summer Fun Anywhere With This Flashlight And Speaker Combo
Versatile
For any summer activities, be sure to check out the LunaX Portable Bluetooth Speaker Light, which combines a long-lasting portable light with a Bluetooth speaker. With an enormous 2200mAh battery capacity, the LunaX can illuminate any space for up to 24 hours. You can pair it over Bluetooth with your phone to play music for up to seven hours. The round design fits into most cup holders, and it comes with a belt loop so you can even take it with you from one location to another. It's the most useful summer speaker around: you can get the LunaX Portable Bluetooth Speaker Light for only $22.99 right now.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.