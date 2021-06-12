This Scalp Massager Is My Self-Care Secret Weapon

Scouting Report: This scalp massager is perfect for in the shower or on the couch. Whenever I use it, I feel relaxed in seconds.

Self-care can mean many things, but personally, showering is one of the easiest things I can do to disconnect and reset. All I need is to wash my hair and body for a couple of minutes, and I instantly feel refreshed. And while I didn’t think showering could get much better than it already is, I recently added something new to my routine that makes me feel even better.

The Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager is officially my self-care secret weapon. I use it both while I shampoo and condition my hair, and when I leave the shower, I’m more relaxed than ever before.

From the rubber tips to its comfortable grip, this scalp massager sits in my palm perfectly while gently massaging my roots. I just apply the lightest amount of pressure and move it all around—the rest is magic. I usually start at the front of my scalp and then work my way to the back of my head, lingering at the space right above my neck. This helps distribute the shampoo or conditioner while also promoting scalp circulation. Lately, my hair feels healthier, and my mind is too, because I’m doing one small simple thing just for myself.

Plus, the massager has a string attached so you can hang it in your bathroom for next time. Sometimes I’ll keep it in my shower, but usually I’ll dry it off as I dry my hair and bring it with me to use while I sit on the couch, at my desk, or in my bed before I go to sleep. The whole time I’ll just be rubbing it on my head, which may look and sound silly, but it’s worth it.

It’s almost like this tiny plastic and rubber tool hasn’t left my hand—or at least my side—since I got it. The Briogeo Stimulating Therapy Massager is always within reach, a helpful reminder to take a moment to relax.

