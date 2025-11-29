Bristol Palin Gives Health Update on Rare Facial Paralysis
Bristol Palin has shared a disappointing update on her ongoing battle with facial paralysis. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has said that she “still” has a “crooked face” after struggling with the condition for almost a year. “Black skinnies, black long sleeve, same denim shirt I wear all the time, vintage Louis Vuitton,” Palin said during a “fit check” with her 5-year-old daughter Sailor Grace Meyer. “And still a crooked face,” she added in the short clip. In January, the 35-year-old reality TV personality revealed that she had a suspected case of Bell’s palsy, a sudden weakness or paralysis of one side of the face. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to viral infections. It is usually temporary, but can take months to recover from. For Palin, however, the issue has been ongoing for far longer. The public speaker noted in January that she was treating the condition with steroids and acupuncture. While she has seen some improvement, the effects of the sudden health shock are evidently still noticeable.