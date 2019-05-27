Brita’s Water Pitchers Are Affordable, Dependable, and Functional — and Everyone Should Have At Least One

Last week, I was pouring water from a Brita I’d been using since my partner and I moved in together and noticed for the first time ever that it had grown a bit of mold on its inside. It then dawned on me that we foolishly hadn’t changed its filter at least as long as we’d lived together (and who knows how long before that). And yet, as I pulled out my laptop and started searching through Amazon for a replacement, I kind of knew I was going to get a Brita. It’s not like it’s Brita’s fault that we hadn’t replaced our filter, and a Brita really is reliable. In fact, after buying the Brita Large 10-Cup Water Filter Pitcher and using it this past week, I realize Brita is pretty much the Kleenex of water pitchers — dependable, reliable, functional, and very affordable.

The 10-cup was a great replacement for the five-cup we’d been using and I don’t think it takes up much more space in the refrigerator than the smaller version. Getting it going is easy and quick and in minutes you have newly fresh, Brita-quality water ready to go. It comes with your first filter, of course, and you get pairs of them for $16 — each one is designed to carry you for about six months. That’s the thing about Brita — it’s just really good at doing this one thing. It doesn’t look the most stylish and its parts aren’t high-grade stainless steel. But it’s always going to be there for me and the massive amounts of water I plan to drink, this summer and in the years to come.

