Britain: Russia Interfered in Election by Leaking Top Secret Documents on Reddit
Britain has accused Russia of interfering in its election last year by dumping confidential government documents on Reddit. The British government’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab made the accusation Thursday afternoon, writing: “The Government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere in the 2019 General Election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked Government documents.” Raab went on to say that secretive documents about a future U.K.-U.S. trade deal were “illicitly acquired” and posted to Reddit. He added: “When these gained no traction, further attempts were made to promote the illicitly acquired material online in the run up to the general election.” The Foreign Secretary said he couldn’t comment further due to an ongoing criminal investigation, but warned the Kremlin of potential retaliation, saying: “The Government reserves the right to respond with appropriate measures in the future.”