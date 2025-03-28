Britain Follows Signalgate With Its Own Jaw-Dropping Military Leak

Hillary Clinton has fired off against the MAGA response to Signalgate, using the word “dumb” eight times in an op-ed for The New York Times. As the whole world now knows, a journalist ended up in a sensitive Signal group chat organized to discuss striking the Houthi militant group in Yemen. The MAGA response has been to play down its significance and to deflect attention to Clinton’s own faux pas: The use of a private email server in the lead up to the 2016 election. “It’s not the hypocrisy that bothers me; it’s the stupidity,” the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee wrote, touching on the response to Signalgate and calling President Donald Trump’s approach to power “dumb.” “If there’s a grand strategy at work here, I don’t know what it is,” she added, writing that perhaps Trump is solely “driven by personal grudges and is in way over his head.” Adding a final blow, Clinton concluded: “As a businessman, he bankrupted his Atlantic City casinos. Now he’s gambling with the national security of the United States. If this continues, a group chat foul will be the least of our concerns, and all the fist and flag emojis in the world won’t save us.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT