Britain Sanctions Khashoggi Killers and Russian Officials
After decades as a haven for murderous autocrats and their wealthy officials, Britain has finally taken action against global human-rights abusers. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced Monday that the first raft of sanctions against foreign nationals would include 25 Russians linked to the death of Sergei Magnitsky, who was beaten and left to die in a jail cell after discovering a massive fraud by the Russian state, and 20 Saudi nationals responsible for the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. Officials from Myanmar who were linked to the genocide of the Rohingya Muslims, and North Koreans responsible for the country’s brutal gulags were also sanctioned. Raab said human-rights violators would “not be able to launder your blood money in this country,” but as yet no such measures have been taken against corrupt foreign officials who buy up prime West London property and send their children to top British schools.