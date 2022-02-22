Britain Says Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine ‘Has Begun’

The British government has broken ranks with the Biden administration by calling the Russia’s deployment of tanks and troops into Ukraine what it is: an invasion. On Monday, after the Kremlin ordered troops into two regions of eastern Ukraine run by Moscow-backed separatists, U.S. officials said the move doesn’t necessarily amount to an invasion because Russian troops have already been in those regions for years. However, speaking Tuesday morning, a top British government minister said it was clear that the Russian aggression qualifies as an invasion. “You can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News. “The Russians, President Putin, has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity.” Shortly after Javid’s interview, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his nation will immediately impose harsh economic sanctions on Russia.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10