Britain Set to Send Even More Long-Range Weapons to Ukraine
STOCKING UP
The United Kingdom is set to supply Ukraine with even more long-range weapons in its fight against Russia, according to reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain on Monday to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after spending the weekend meeting other European leaders in Berlin, Paris, and Rome. “Today—London,” Zelensky tweeted Monday morning. “The U.K. is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.” Sunak’s office said the British leader will confirm the supply of air defense missiles and new unmanned aerial systems—including hundreds of long-range attack drones. The new supplies come after Britain last week became the first country to confirm it would give long-range weapons to Kyiv in the form of Storm Shadow missiles. “Welcome back,” Sunak tweeted on Monday morning with a picture of him hugging Zelensky.