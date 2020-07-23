Britain’s ‘Beatles’ ISIS Fighters Admit Involvement in American Hostage Kayla Mueller’s Torture and Death

Read it at NBC News
Two British ISIS terrorists part of the group nicknamed the “Beatles” admitted to being involved in capturing and torturing hostages in Syria, including American Kayla Mueller, according to video interviews obtained by NBC. Mueller was an aid worker who died in 2015 after being tortured and sexually abused in captivity. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh are currently in U.S. custody in Iraq as debate swirls over their fate. The families of the hostages are now pressuring the Trump administration to bring the pair to the U.S. to face prosecution. “I believe these two have more information than they’re sharing with us,” Mueller’s mother, Marsha, said. “And I believe that we would find out more if they were brought here.”