Brit Runner Wins Shock 1500M World Championship Gold Medal as Dad Commentates
‘THAT’S MY SON!’
After Jake Wightman won Britain’s first gold medal of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Tuesday, the giant screen at Hayward Field cut to the stadium announcer—Jake’s father, Geoff Wightman. “I have got to tell you why the camera is on me,” Geoff told the crowd. “That’s my son. I coach him. And he’s the world champion.” Jake Wightman outran Olympic champion and favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the men’s 1500m final to claim the medal with a winning time of 3:29.23. Ever the professional, Geoff’s first words after his son crossed the line in first place were: “Jake Wightman has just had the run of his life,” before adding: “My voice has gone.” He later said: “I have to be impartial otherwise, long after he’s gone, I’ll not be allowed to commentate again on the 1500m.”