British Rail Service Makes Website Unusable With Monochrome Makeover to Respect Prince Philip
WHAT HE WANTED
Before his death last week, Prince Philip set out specific instructions on how he would like his memory to be honored, but it seems unlikely he would have wanted a rail ticket website to change its color scheme. Nevertheless, Britain’s National Rail made gave its site a somber black and white makeover after the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing—and users with visual impairments immediately complained that it made the site impossible for them to use. In fact, on National Rail’s Twitter feed, an employee even admitted that they were finding the new mourning-themed page difficult to navigate. The ticketing service responded to the complaints Monday morning, writing: “The National Rail website has been temporarily greyscaled as a mark of respect following the death of HRH Duke of Edinburgh. We are listening to feedback about how people are using the website and are making further changes today to make it more accessible to all our customers.” Philip’s funeral is set to take place this Saturday.