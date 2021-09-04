CHEAT SHEET
British 72-Year-Old Found After Three Days Missing in Thai Jungle
Read it at Associated Press
Three days after a 72-year-old British man was reported missing in a jungle in Northern Thailand, a hunter found him asleep on top of a rock formation Friday morning without any shoes. Barry Leonard Weller, who set out for a hike Tuesday and was beset by heavy rain, had climbed the rocks to find a way out of the jungle in the Khon Kaen province. He said of his rescue team that assisted him in getting home, “Yes, I am wonderfully happy. I have never been so happy in my life. My feet are sore, otherwise I am happy. Hot. I just admire the work these people are doing. It makes me cry. They are doing a good job.”