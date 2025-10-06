British Actor Who Starred in ‘The Crown’ Dies at 96

John Woodvine, a British actor and stage performer known for his roles in The Crown, An American Werewolf in London and Z Cars, has died at 96. His agent Phil Belfield said in a statement that Woodvine died “peacefully” in his home on Monday morning. “John was an extraordinary actor and had a fabulous and varied career in all areas of the industry including work on stage in over 70 productions including at the Old Vic, National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, and on screen in numerous roles including in Young Winston, An American Werewolf In London, Dragonworld, Persuasion, The Crown and most recently in the film Enys Men,” the statement read. “John was greatly admired by all and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those who met, knew and worked with him. We are all the richer to have known him.” During his career, he participated in screen and stage productions alongside notable figures, including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor. In 1987, Woodvine won the Olivier Award for Comedy Performance for his part in The Henrys. In 2016 he starred in four episodes of The Crown, playing the Archbishop of York. He was married to actress Lynn Farleigh, with whom he had two children, Mary and Emma.