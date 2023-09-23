CHEAT SHEET
Airline Passengers Shocked to Find ‘Sleeping Woman’ Was Dead
Passengers on board a British Airways flight from England to France Thursday were shocked and saddened after discovering that a 73-year-old woman who they believed was sleeping had actually passed away. The Messenger reports that passengers tried to wake the woman up as everyone got off the plane but that she was unresponsive. Paramedics tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead with local media reporting that she is believed to have suffered a heart attack. British Airways confirmed to the Daily Mail that the elderly woman “passed away on a flight from Heathrow to Nice.”