British Airways Pilot Fired After Bragging About Pre-Flight Cocaine Party
‘NAUGHTY BOY’
A British Airways pilot was fired after allegedly snorting cocaine off a woman’s breasts just hours before he was scheduled to fly—then admitting it all to a flight attendant friend. According to The Sun, First Officer Mike Beaton was set to co-pilot a plane from Johannesburg to London last month but got caught after he bragged about his escapades via text message, referring to himself as “a very naughty boy” to a friend who worked in the cabin crew. He told her that he partied with a group at a Johannesburg nightclub where he “polished off a bottle of vodka” and “ended up snorting coke off a girl’s tits.” She informed her bosses, who then blocked Beaton from getting on the plane. He tested positive for drugs and was subsequently fired. A British Airways spokesperson stated, “Safety is always our top priority. The matter was referred to the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] and this individual no longer works for us.” They later added that the flight was delayed overnight.