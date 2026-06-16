Pilot Reveals ‘Scorched’ Cabin in Mid-Flight Fire Scare

A pilot aboard a flight to Las Vegas triggered an alert after a cellphone caught fire and “scorched” the cabin. The British Airways Flight 271 from London landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport after the crew reported a cellphone fire to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot could be heard on air traffic control audio saying the phone fire “scorched the inside of the cabin,” but that the blaze was under control. While an alert was issued, a British Airways spokesperson told CBS News that the aircraft managed to land as scheduled, passengers were able to disembark safely, and no emergency was declared. It is unclear what caused the cellphone to catch fire, and the FAA said it will be investigating the incident. The FAA advises passengers to keep their cellphones in carry-on bags, not checked luggage, as lithium ion batteries used in devices such as cellphones and laptops are capable of overheating. Only lithium battery-powered rechargeable devices, such as power banks, with a capacity of less than 160 watt-hours are allowed on passenger aircraft. FAA data showed that nearly 100 battery fire incidents occurred in 2025 on planes.