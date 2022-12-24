CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Dead at 65
‘CHANGED OUR LIVES’
Read it at The Sun
British dance music band Faithless has bid farewell to its lead singer, Maxi Jazz, who died at the age of 65 Friday. Jazz, born Maxwell Fraser, was a founding member of the band in 1995, providing vocals for all of their nine studio albums and remix album. He also formed a new band in 2015, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys, serving as lead vocalist and a guitarist. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the band said in a Facebook statement Saturday. “It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.” A cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but the band tweeted that he died “peacefully.”