British Cabinet Minister Under Fire for Rape-Drug Joke

British Home Secretary James Cleverly is facing outrage and calls to resign after a report that he joked about giving his wife a date-rape drug. The Sunday Mirror says Cleverly made the crack about spiking his spouse’s drink at a reception, saying that “a little bit of Rohypnol in her drink every night” was “not really illegal if it’s only a little bit.” His flack has since said that the comment was meant to be an “ironic joke” and that he apologizes. But Labor politicians have slammed the Tory Cabinet minister, and the Fawcett Society, a women’s rights group, called for him to step down, saying it has no faith he can “seriously address violence against women and girls.”