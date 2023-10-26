British Conservative Lawmaker Outs Himself as Rape Suspect
ARRESTED
A conservative member of U.K. Parliament posted a statement to social media Thursday outing himself as the previously unnamed lawmaker whose arrest on suspicion of rape made headlines on Wednesday. Crispin Blunt confirmed he had been arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. He claimed he had twice been interviewed by police about the incident, and had actually gone to the cops three weeks ago to report concerns that he was being extorted. “The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge,” he said. Surrey Police said that a man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning in Horley. The BBC reported that it’s just the latest allegation of sexual misconduct in the Conservative Party with another MP in his 50s arrested on suspicion of rape in May 2022. That unnamed MP is on bail until February 2024 over accusations of sexual assault, abuse of position of trust, and misconduct in a public office.