British Crocodile Expert Adam Britton Admits Bestiality in Graphic Trial
TRIGGER WARNING
A British crocodile expert who worked for the BBC and National Geographic and even hosted David Attenborough on his property in Australia faces a lengthy jail term after admitting more than 60 counts of bestiality and child abuse. Adam Britton was accused of abusing and torturing dozens of dogs, almost all of which died, and posting videos of the abuse online. His crimes were so horrific that the judge at the Northern Territory Supreme Court warned people to leave the courtroom—including court officers and security guards—as prosecutors laid out their case. The 51-year-old zoologist had displayed a “sadistic sexual interest” in animals since at least 2014, the court heard. He would often use the online marketplace Gumtree to persuade over-committed dog owners to give up their pets to him. Britton also admitted accessing child abuse images online.