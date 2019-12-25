British Dad and Two Kids Found Unresponsive in Spanish Resort Pool
Three members of the same British family drowned in a resort pool on Christmas Eve while on vacation in Spain, authorities said. The incident occurred after a 9-year-old girl had difficulties in a swimming pool and her brother, 16, and father, 52, attempted to rescue her, the BBC reported, citing local media reports. The BBC reports that the father and daughter are British citizens, while the brother was American. Police divers are inspecting the swimming pool, including the pump, according to The Guardian. Their bodies were found in a swimming pool on Christmas Eve at Club La Costa World, in Costa del Sol, Spain, a statement from the owners said. “Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on 24th December 2019,” the company said in a statement. “The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.” The U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed it is “offering assistance to a British woman following an incident in Spain.”