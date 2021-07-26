British Diver Tom Daley: “Proud to Say I'm Gay and an Olympic Champion”
NEVER GIVE UP
British diver Tom Daley spoke of his twin pride at being both a gay man and—finally—an Olympic champion after capturing his first gold medal. The 27-year-old, competing in his fourth Games, turned in a virtually flawless performance with dive partner Matty Lee in the synchronized 10m platform event. Daley first made a splash as a fresh-faced 14-year-old at Beijing in 2008 and won bronze medals in London and Rio, but the biggest Olympic prize had eluded him. Daley, who is married to the Oscar-winning screenwriter and producer Dustin Lance Black, said: “I feel incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. When I was younger I didn’t think I’d ever achieve anything because of who I was. To be an Olympic champion now just shows that you can achieve anything.”