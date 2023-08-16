British Ex-Cops Charged Over ‘Racist’ Texts About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
‘GROSSLY OFFENSIVE’
Six retired British police officers have been charged after officials discovered “grossly offensive racist messages” from the ex-cops in a WhatsApp group between 2018 and 2022. Some of those heinous messages reportedly referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The six men—all in their 60s—were a part of the Diplomatic Protection Group, the officers who protect government buildings and residences, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday. Their arrests followed an investigation sparked by a 2022 BBC Newsnight episode that reported the men insensitively discussed flooding in Pakistan and the U.K.’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, among other hot-button issues. Newsnight also reported that Harry and Meghan were discussed, but it’s unclear to what extent. Each of the six men has been charged with sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages.