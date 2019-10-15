CHEAT SHEET
NOT IDEAL
British Family on Vacation Detained by ICE After Driving Over U.S. Border
A British couple and their baby are being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Pennsylvania after they drove over the U.S. border while vacationing in Canada, BBC News reports. David and Elaine Connors claim they and their three-month-old have been “traumatized” by how U.S. officials have treated them since they were stopped on Oct. 3. The family’s attorney said the Connors were driving in the Vancouver area when they veered onto an unmarked road to avoid an animal on the road and accidentally crossed the border. They were then pulled over, informed that they were in the state of Washington, and were arrested.
The couple were initially separated, then moved to Berks Family Residential Center on Oct. 5—where they claim they have been mistreated. The child allegedly did not have access to his formula for three days, and the family has suffered through “frigid” and unsanitary conditions. “We have been treated like criminals here, stripped of our rights, and lied to,” Elaine Connors said. “It is undoubtedly the worst experience we have ever lived through.” The family’s attorney had filed a complaint to the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general. An ICE spokesman denied allegations of mistreatment, claiming the Pennsylvania facility “provides a safe and humane environment for families as they go through the immigration process.”