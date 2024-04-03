Fugitive Upset at Mention of Receding Hairline in His Wanted Poster
HAIR TODAY...
A balding British fugitive would like for police to stop calling attention to his thinning locks, hitting back publicly at a wanted poster that describes him as having an “average build,” “brown eyes,” and “receding brown hair.” “No need to mention the hairline guys, I’m heading [to] Turkey to get it sorted then we will catch up,” Daniel Kellaway, who is wanted for “several ongoing investigations, including those relating to driving offences, criminal damage and threatening behaviour,” wrote underneath the public appeal on Facebook by Avon and Somerset Police. Cops also described Kellaway as 28, to which he posted, “It’s my birthday today so could you update the post at all? I’m 29 now and my hair is shaved ready for the transplant.” Kellaway remains on the loose, according to authorities.