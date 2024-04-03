CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Fugitive Upset at Mention of Receding Hairline in His Wanted Poster

    HAIR TODAY...

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    A wanted poster for British fugitive Daniel Kellaway.

    Avon and Somerset Police

    A balding British fugitive would like for police to stop calling attention to his thinning locks, hitting back publicly at a wanted poster that describes him as having an “average build,” “brown eyes,” and “receding brown hair.” “No need to mention the hairline guys, I’m heading [to] Turkey to get it sorted then we will catch up,” Daniel Kellaway, who is wanted for “several ongoing investigations, including those relating to driving offences, criminal damage and threatening behaviour,” wrote underneath the public appeal on Facebook by Avon and Somerset Police. Cops also described Kellaway as 28, to which he posted, “It’s my birthday today so could you update the post at all? I’m 29 now and my hair is shaved ready for the transplant.” Kellaway remains on the loose, according to authorities.

    A screenshot of a comment left by fugitive Daniel Kellaway on the Avon and Somerset Police Facebook page, asking them why they needed to “mention the hairline, guys.”

    Avon and Somerset Police

    Read it at The Independent