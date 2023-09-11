British TV Host Skewered After Live Breaking News Blunder
NO TURNING BACK
A presenter on a free-to-air British TV station is taking flack after a disastrous attempt to deliver breaking news Saturday. GB News host Martin Daubney swore and seemed lost for words as news broke that escaped terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife had been arrested. Attempting to break the news, Daubney referred to Khalife as “the terror man” as he was forced to improvise on the spot. “First, it’s the news headlines... no it’s not – we’re going straight to me. This is breaking news – this is fast and happening.” He then hesitates before exclaiming, “F***, it’s all gone wrong.” Attempting to carry on, he grabs some papers and battles on: “Chip Chapman, we have him coming up soon on the arrest of the terror suspect. He escaped from Wandsworth Prison and he’s been apprehended.” He then continued to screw up, introducing his guest with the wrong name. “Joining me now for the latest is GB News Home Security Editor, Mark White, are you there, Mark?” he said, before correcting himself: “It’s Chip Chapman, we have Chip Chapman.” The moment prompted scorn from the likes of Piers Morgan, who apparently has a history with Daubney.