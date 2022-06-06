British Journalist and Brazilian Expert Vanish in the Amazon After Receiving Threats
M.I.A.
A British journalist and a Brazilian Indigenous expert have disappeared in a remote part of the Amazon after receiving threats, The Guardian reports. Dom Phillips, a contributor to The Guardian who lives in Brazil, was on a reporting trip with Bruno Araújo Pereira, who works to protect un-contacted tribes and has previously received threats from miners and loggers who have a vested interest in such tribes’ lands. According to a statement from a local Indigenous group, Phillips and Pereira took a boat trip last week, arriving at their destination on Friday. They began their return trip at 6 a.m. Sunday, which should have taken about three hours, but they haven’t been seen since. The statement also said the men had received threats shortly before disappearing. A spokesperson for The Guardian said the company is in contact with the British embassy in Brazil, as well as local and national authorities.