Assange Judge Sides With U.S. Over Potentially ‘Misleading’ Evidence That Spared Him From Extradition

Julian Assange is once again threatened with being extradited to the U.S. after a surprise decision by a British judge to re-examine potentially “misleading” evidence about his mental health.

The U.S. government has been given permission to expand its appeal against the decision to block his extradition.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser had ruled in January that the WikiLeaks founder could not be extradited from Britain to the U.S. to face charges over the release of secret military documents because of a potential suicide risk.

However, on Wednesday, Lord Justice Holroyde sided with U.S. lawyers in a challenge to Baraitser’s decision, saying that it may have been based on potentially misleading evidence about Assange’s mental health.

The lower court had ruled that he should not be extradited because there was such a high chance Assange would commit suicide in American custody.

