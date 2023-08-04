British Boy Scouts Pulled Out of South Korea Event Hit by Brutal Heat Wave
FALL BACK
Thousands of British Boy Scouts attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea are being moved from campgrounds to hotels after a sweltering heat wave left hundreds of attendees sick. The event in the southwestern county of Buan, which began this week, attracted more than 43,000 Scouts from 158 countries, including about 4,500 from the U.K. But a scorching heat wave left hundreds needing treatment for heat-related illnesses on the very first night, with the total number of patients climbing to more than 700 as of Thursday. The British Scouts are now being moved to hotels in Seoul amid the crisis. “As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall,” U.K. Scouts said in a statement Friday.