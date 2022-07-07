British Lawmaker’s Live Analysis of Boris Johnson’s Resignation Drowned Out by ‘Benny Hill’ Theme Music

Boris Johnson’s farcical rule as British prime minister is over, plunging the country into a grave crisis of leadership. But that didn’t stop some seeing the funny side. During an interview with Sky News outside the Houses of Parliament on Thursday, Tory lawmaker Chris Philp—one of the dozens of people who resigned from Johnson’s imploding government earlier in the week—battled on stoically as his comments were drowned out by the Benny Hill theme music. Even as Boris Johnson delivered his solemn resignation from outside 10 Downing Street on Thursday, a parody of version of “Bye Bye Baby” titled “Bye Bye Boris” could be heard being blasted by gleeful Johnson critics gathered on Whitehall.