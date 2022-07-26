CHEAT SHEET
Conservative Leadership Debate Called Off When Presenter Suddenly Faints
Tuesday’s Tory leadership debate was abruptly canceled after the host, journalist Kate McCann, fainted and collapsed around 12:30 p.m. local time, the BBC reports. McCann is reportedly okay, but medical professionals advised the debate’s television host, TalkTV, to cancel it. Live video of the debate shows the moment politician Liz Truss was answering a question about the U.K. helping Ukraine when a loud crash can be heard off-screen. Truss looks panicked. The audio cuts out and Truss begins to go toward the direction of the crash. “Although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldnt continue with the debate. We apologize to our viewers and listeners,” TalkTV tweeted.