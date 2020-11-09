Creep Keeps Calling Actresses Pretending to Be Oscar-Winning Director
WEIRD AS HELL
Hugh Welchman, the Poland-based British filmmaker behind 2017’s Loving Vincent and the 2007 Academy Award-winning animated short Peter and the Wolf, has been impersonated by a predatory phone scammer who lured actresses into sexual phone calls, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Welchman first heard of the scheme when an angry commenter alluded to it on Instagram, and ultimately 13 victims came forward. There’s been no sign the impersonator has stopped preying on actresses during this economically devastating time for the film industry. The creep, who has a male-sounding voice on the phone, has been luring actors in with the possibility of a film role, pushing targets into deeply personal conversations. At least three exposed themselves for him, though no victims have yet to agree to meet. The predator makes outlandish claims, stating in one call that Sanskrit is his first language. “Obviously it’s distressing for me as it’s my identity,” Welchman told THR. “But it’s much more distressing for the women who he’s trying to dominate and exploit.” Although he’s filed a report with the British police and the FBI, Welchman has yet to hear back from either. The LAPD has assigned a detective to the case.