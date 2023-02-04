British Man Discovers Necklace Tied to Henry VIII
HISTORIC FIND
It’s not every day that someone finds an invaluable artifact from the 16th Century. But for British metal detector enthusiast Charlie Clark, it was just another weekday in 2019 when he unearthed a necklace tied to Henry VIII —husband to six wives, beheader of Anne Boleyn, contributor to the founding of the Anglican church—and Katherine of Aragon, his first wife. Researchers recently confirmed the pendant’s authenticity, The New York Times reported, and date it to roughly 500 years ago, during the king’s lifetime. The heart-shaped pendant is engraved with their initials—H and K —and hangs on a golden chain. The British government pays a fee to those who find artifacts like these, split in half between the finder and the landowner. Clark told the Times the cash will be “life-changing” for him and his son. Clark isn’t the only one thrilled about the discovery, however, as researchers also told the Times that there hasn’t been an English Renaissance artifact of this significance found in over 100 years.