British Man Plunges to Death Off Cliff After Eating Wild Mushrooms
TRAGIC FALL
A British man fell to his death in Italy after foraging for and consuming wild mushrooms that may have left him “delirious” and disoriented, the Daily Mail reported. Steven Harper, 38, was missing for more than a month during a cycling trip from Scotland to India before his body was identified in Ventimiglia, a coastal town on the French-Italian border, earlier this month. He died Nov. 23. His last message mentioned feeling ill after a meal that included the wild mushrooms. Authorities reported that he was seen falling from a cliff an hour later. Harper died of internal bleeding shortly after the fall but could not be identified until recently because his documents had been stolen while he was cycling through Barcelona. His family took to Facebook to mourn him. “He was loving life and wanted to inspire others to see the world,” his mother wrote.