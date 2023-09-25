British Man’s Fatal Stabbing in Portugal Linked to Blue Whale Game
TWISTED
A British man has been stabbed to death in a remote woodland in Portugal after a group of friends got into a fight after allegedly playing the infamous Blue Whale Challenge suicide game. The social media challenge, which has reportedly led to hundreds of deaths worldwide, is aimed at teenagers and makes them complete a list of violent tasks over 50 days, leading to the final assignment of taking their own life. According to the Evening Standard, investigators found the body of the 35-year-old victim close to the town of Pedrógão Grande on Sunday morning. A 26-year-old man, who was accompanied by two witnesses to the incident, turned himself in to the police and allegedly confessed to the knife attack, per local reports. Authorities found the weapon allegedly used in the killing in the woods near the location of where the victim’s body was found. An autopsy will be performed on Monday.