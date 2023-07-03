British Media Regulator Launches Investigation Into Rupert Murdoch’s Network
YIKES
The British media regulator Ofcom on Monday announced that it had opened a new broadcast standards investigation into TalkTV, the U.K. television network owned by Rupert Murdoch. Ofcom said in a news release that it is investigating whether a show presented by the former Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader Alex Salmond violated “rules requiring news and current affairs to be presented with due impartiality.” The regulator said it had received two complaints about the April 2 show “specifically in relation to a discussion on the SNP.” Ofcom also said it had launched a new investigation into TalkTV’s rival GB News, which is not owned by Murdoch, after Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg covered a breaking news story about Donald Trump’s civil sexual assault verdict on May 9. In the latter case, the regulator is examining “the program’s compliance with our rules which prevent politicians from acting as newsreaders in any news programs, unless exceptionally, it is editorially justified.”