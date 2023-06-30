Tabloid’s Column on Meghan Markle Was Sexist, Media Watchdog Says
BREACH OF CODE
A British media regulator is directing one U.K. tabloid to publish a note acknowledging sexism in a popular TV host’s column about Meghan Markle. The decision, handed down by the Independent Press Standards Organisation, found that a column penned by The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson violated part of the group’s Editors’ Code of Practice regarding prejudice. It’s the first case of the regulator making such a ruling regarding sexism, Variety reported. “This is the most significant sanction that we would impose for an individual complaint,” Charlotte Dewar, the organization’s CEO, told Variety. In the condemned column, Clarkson said he hates Markle “on a cellular level” and dreams “of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’”—a reference to Game of Thrones. The regulatory body has now instructed The Sun to run a summary of its findings in print and online.