CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
British Museum Fires Staffer After Ancient Jewels Go ‘Missing’
MUSEUM MUGGER
Read it at Sky News
The British Museum has fired a worker after it found some of its rare artifacts were “missing, stolen or damaged.” A statement from the museum said it sacked the staffer for tampering with “gold jewelry and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th Century BC to the 19th Century AD.” The artifacts had recently been on public display, but had since been “kept in a storeroom” for academic and research purposes. A “vigorous program to recover the missing items” was promised by the museum, as well as an independent review of its security to ensure this doesn’t happen again. London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident, the museum said.