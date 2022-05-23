British Nurse Accused of Killing Baby in Her Care by Administering Poison in Hospital
‘SHOCKWAVES’
A female nurse at a British children’s hospital has been accused of fatally poisoning an infant in her care. The woman, 27, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life shortly after the child died. British newspaper the Sun quoted a source at Birmingham Children’s Hospital as saying the arrest had sent “shockwaves” through the National Health Service hospital. West Midlands Police said: “We have arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the death of an infant. The child sadly passed away on Thursday at hospital. The woman was arrested on Thursday evening at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life. She has been released while the investigation continues and the results of forensic tests are examined.” The hospital said it was “supporting the infant’s family at this distressing time.”