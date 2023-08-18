British nurse Lucy Letby on Friday was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others, making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern U.K. history.

The 33-year-old injected the infants with air and other substances while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and 2016. She was also found guilty of seven counts of attempted murder against six children—with two of the counts relating to two attempts to kill the same child.

The shocking scale of Letby’s crimes was confirmed in the verdicts after jurors deliberated for over 110 hours. Out of the 22 charges she faced in total, the jury also found her not guilty on two counts of attempted murder and they could not reach verdicts in another six counts of attempted murder.

“Lucy Letby was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies. Little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst,” Pascale Jones, a senior prosecutor with England and Wales’ Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement. “She did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care. She sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability.”

Jones added that “innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids—or medication like insulin —would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.