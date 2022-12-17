Pedophile Pop Star Gary Glitter to Be Released Early From Prison, Report Says

Read it at Daily Mail
Convicted pedophile and pop star Gary Glitter is set to be released from prison early next year after serving only half of his 16-year sentence, according to a new report. Glitter, real name Paul Judd, was convicted in 2015 of attempted rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and four counts of indecent assault. If released, he’d remain on probation, which would include having a curfew, GPS tagging and restricted internet access, as well as no unsupervised interaction with children. He could be released as early as February, a source from the Ministry of Justice told The Sun.